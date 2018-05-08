A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Sen. Julius Ucha, on Monday, accused the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of his party led by its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of plot to destroy the party before quitting.

He alleged that the outcome of the last Saturday’s ward congresses of the party which was reportedly marred by violence in most states was an indication of the worst things which he said were yet to come.

The former federal lawmaker, who represented Ebonyi Central in the National Assembly, made this allegations in a media chat with newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“We have crisis at hand because those who are supposed to have left have sworn to destroy the institution that made them what they are. What is going on now is that there is intention by the people who are going out now to destroy the party”, he alleged.

He described the last Saturday’s ward congresses of the party as a sham insisting that it was a grand plot by the NWC leadership to make a comeback at the national congress.

“The members of the state working committee who are also going to contest for their various offices when the convention date is fixed are now driving the process; they jettisoned the process. That’s why I call it a civilian queue against the system.

“These party officials are now judges in their own case. They are the people who have put in place the structures that are called congress committees that will elect delegates that will elect them. It is in contravention of the electoral act, the party constitution, and Nigeria’s constitution”, he said.

While describing the congress as a civilian coup, Ucha, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter before the party heads for the worst.