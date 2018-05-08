The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has faulted the reported removal of the Ekiti State Chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, by a section of the party, urging them to rescind the decision for the sake of the party and democracy.

The Minister said APC remained a political party with a very rich democratic culture, adding that removal of its elected executives, on whatever ground, must be in line with laid down procedures.

Dr Fayemi in a statement by his Special Adviser of Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said he would not support any attempt to subvert the rule of law within the party, hence he is opposed to the sacking of the Jide Awe-led executive regardless of the weight of the allegations, without recourse to the party’s laid down procedure.

He urged those desirous of a change in the leadership of the party in the state to wait till September when the party would hold its congresses for the election of new officers in Ekiti State. “Anything short of this is not acceptable”, he said.

The statement reads: “The report of the alleged removal of Chief Jide Awe as the state chairman of our party is quite troubling, especially giving the method adopted by the aggrieved members.

“The aggrieved members had cited, among other reasons, Chief Awe’s perceived biased position in the current governorship primary exercise in the party, where he was accused of overtly supporting a particular aspirant as well as hobnobbing with the Governor Ayodele Fayose-led government.

“Regardless of the weighty nature of these allegations, removal of state executives in APC through a Gestapo style is not acceptable. In fact, it is condemnable.

“I, for one, cannot be part of this. Our party is built on democratic tenets and the rule of law. So, I urge all those who desire a change in the current leadership in the state to wait till September when the state congresses for the election of new set of officers would hold in Ekiti.”

The Minister also urged well-meaning members of the party to work for the unity of the various tendencies within the party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

“Regardless of the differences we might have, especially in the on going process of choosing the flag bearer of our party for the July 14 governorship election, we must unite in our efforts to chase out the incompetent and insensitive PDP–led administration. That we cannot afford to compromise,” he added.