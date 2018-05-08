The Chairman, All Progressives Congress Ward Congress Committee for Oyo State, Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed, has adjudged the ward congresses held on Sunday across the state as peaceful, free and fair.

He gave the verdict while briefing newsmen, in company with other members of his committee at the state party secretariat, in Ibadan, on Monday.

The chairman said that reports from all the 351 wards where the congresses were held indicated that the exercises were conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

The congress committee chairman said that all the steps taken towards the conduct of the congresses were backed by the regulations set by the party for the exercise.

He called on any candidate or party member who felt aggrieved with the outcome of the exercise to seek redress from the appeal committee constituted by the party for the exercise.

He said: “Let me begin by informing you all that the Oyo State chapter of our great party, the All Progressives Congress had its ward congresses across the state yesterday (Sunday).

“According to the reports that I got from all the 351 wards in the state, the congresses were successful. As the Chairman of the committee, let me also inform you that in the conduct of the exercise, all our actions were backed by the rules and regulations of our great party.

“In politics generally, there are bound to be winners and losers. And there are some that will naturally feel they must have their ways or else, hell must let loose.

“The very day we arrived here (Ibadan), my life and those of my committee members were threatened. In fact, two of my members got injured, but we stood our ground, knowing full well that we would not allow ourselves to be intimidated by anybody in the discharge of our assignment.’’

Halilu-Ahmed expressed appreciation to the state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the state party Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, for creating a peaceful atmosphere which led to the smooth conduct of the congresses.

Meanwhile, the Appeal Committee led by its Chairperson, Mrs. Binta Muazu, has promised to ensure that members of the party who felt aggrieved by the outcome of the ward congress were given fair hearing. Other members are Hon. Nze Chidi-Duru (Secretary) and Mr. Moses Biddah.

Muazu, who gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at the state party secretariat in Ibadan on Monday, said that her committee would be very diligent in handling any appeal that might be brought before it.

She applauded the Ward Congress Committee for the smooth conduct of the exercise, saying the work done by the committee would never be forgotten by party members in the state.

She said: “We are here (in Ibadan) from the national headquarters of our party to see to any grievance that might arise from the last ward congresses in the state and we are happy to have heard from the Congress Committee that the exercise was free and fair.

“We will be here till Wednesday to entertain petitions from members who might be dissatisfied with the conduct and outcome of the ward congress. We promise to be fair to all concerned.

“Depending on the outcome of our discussion with the party’s leadership here in Ibadan, we may use this secretariat as our meeting point or elsewhere. We will communicate this to all the stakeholders after our discussions.”

Governor Ajimobi, while responding to questions from newsmen, said efforts were on to bring together the splinter group in order to further enhance peace within the party.

The governor said: “I am naturally a man of peace. I am a father to all. Therefore, I will do everything possible to bring the aggrieved members back so that together, we can move the party forward.’’