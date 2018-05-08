The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Mr. Shehu Sani, has stated that the much-touted integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari, on which the All Progressives Congress (APC) built its government, was not enough to lead the country to the Promised Land.

While he also disclosed that the government’s anti-graft war could not be the only objective of a leader, the lawmaker said the country needed someone with foresight, ideas and enough interpretation of the present time.

Sani while speaking at a symposium organised by the Magodo Associates entitled: “Nigeria: Which way forward?’ at the Afe Babalola Auditorium, University of Lagos last week said, “From the beginning we have a president who publicly declared his asset, he told us how much he has in his account, number of houses, cars and cows and we have a vice president who also disclosed his asset and since then nobody have done same. What we have is one man whose major asset and treasure is integrity but what we are talking about is building a nation and moving it forward.

“Can just the integrity of a president move the nation to the Promised Land? The quality of leadership is like the basic requirement for admission into the higher institution. If only integrity and credibility is what we need to be in public office then students only need mathematics to gain admission. Though the president may have integrity and credibility but the country needs more than that. Integrity and credibility is one out of so many qualities a leader needs especially in a troublesome country like Nigeria.

“We need a leader who is honest, someone who will give everyone the confidence and hope that he is going to be fair and just, someone that is visionary and can move the country from where it is to where it should be.”

Speaking in the same vein, the General Overseer, Later Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare faulted President Buhari’s position on restructuring as he also called for the adoption 2014 National conference report.

Bakare, who was represented by Mr. Femi Lawson, said the country’s political structure as it is currently was faulty adding, “A bad structure could not support anything good.”

According to him, “In his 2018 New Year broadcast, President Buhari said Nigeria’s problems have to do with process than structure. It is visible to the blind, audible to the deaf and understandable to the least intelligent, that Nigeria as it is today is in a bad shape. Even though some of us were not born, history taught us this is not the Nigeria, that our founding fathers envisaged, and therefore we cannot pretentiously continue to call it a nation.”

He maintained that there was no way one can have a working process in any society that lacks a formidable structure.