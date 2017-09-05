The Buhari Support Organisation, South-East Zone, has endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye, for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Chairman of the BSO in Enugu State, Chief Anike Nwoga, who disclosed this after the group’s South-East Zonal meeting in Enugu on Tuesday, said Nwoye’s victory in the polls would usher Igbos into the ‘mainstream’ of national politics.

According to Nwoga, the perceived marginalisation of the South-East cannot be addressed if Igbo continued to ‘lament from outside the ring’.

He said, “It is our candid view that it is high time Ndigbo returns to the mainstream of Nigerian politics – enough of lamentation and complaints of marginalization from outside the ring.

“Our ancestors admonished us that when you are not there, your yam is thrown off the fireside.

“In the same vein we cannot forget the ageless lessons we learnt from the great Zik of Africa. If Zik were to be alive, he will vote for Hon. Nwoye who has, at the National Assembly, cultivated nationwide contacts which we need at this material time for development.

“Zik will put the collective interest of Ndigbo nationwide ahead of parochial interest.”

The Buhari Support Organisation urged other APC governorship aspirants to support Nwoye during the polls.

Condemning what it described as a campaign of calumny against the APC flagbearer, Nwoga noted that Nwoye “emerged from the only free, fair, peaceful and transparent party primaries among the three major political parties in Anambra State ahead of the polls”.

“All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peoples Democratic Party and even United Peoples Party primaries were marred by irregularities and breach of internal democracy tenets,” Nwoga observed.