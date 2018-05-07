The chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, John Eno, said Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide Ward Congresses did not hold in Cross River.

He stated this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with reporters. He urged the party’s leadership not to believe any story to the contrary.

According to Mr Eno, some individuals within the Cross River chapter of the APC are planning to hijack the party structure in the state.

“It will be shameful if any delegates’ list and elected people come out of last Saturday’s exercise in Cross River when result sheets and other materials are in safe custody of the police.

“I don’t think it will happen but if it does happen, I believe the entire stakeholders will meet to agree on the line of action,’’ he said.

The Senator, who represents Cross Rivers Central, also said that stakeholders in the state had no faith in the present appeal committee as presently constituted “because it has been compromised’’.

He, therefore, said that there was need for the party´s leadership to constitute an independent appeal committee.

´´We cannot trust this panel anymore to organise free and fair congress and be just to everyone, and we took a decision that we will reject this congress panel.

´´We are going to tell Abuja that we rejected this panel and that another independent panel should be constituted to come and do congress in Cross River,´´ he said.

The Senator reaffirmed that sensitive materials for the congress were presently in police custody, and warned that curiosity would be heightened if any result was presented to the party´s leadership when the congress did not hold.

Meanwhile, some members of Kaduna state chapter of the APC on Monday protested at the party´s National Secretariat, Abuja, saying the party was dying in the state.

They also said that the ward congress did not hold in the state as scheduled.