The Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) congress committee has stated that the ward congresses conducted last Saturday in the state was successful and peaceful.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Tony Macfoy, stated this Monday while briefing newsmen on the exercise at the state APC Secretariat in Bauchi.

According to him, party executives were elected in 221 wards in the state, adding that the committee was yet to officially receive any complaints or reports of irregularities from any individual or groups.

“The exercise was peaceful. There was no protest, no placards. I thank party stalwarts for the cooperation given to us during the Congress,” he said.

However, the senator representing Bauchi North Nazif Gamawa has reacted to the exercise, alleging that the committee failed to conduct the election on Saturday as scheduled but delayed it until Sunday.

Gamawa lamented that party members had shown up on Saturday but neither the committee members nor security operatives were at the venue of the election.

“The Congress committee didn’t share forms until 2:pm on Saturday, so how could the participants fill and submit them that very day? So if anybody tells you that the Congress took place in Bauchi on Saturday he is lying,” he said.