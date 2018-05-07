Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has said that the party was not factionalized in the state, applauding the peaceful conduct of the party’s ward congress in the state.

Addressing newsmen at Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state shortly after the congress, Emerhor said: “there can’t be factions when we know that there is one executive of the party in the state. What l can tell you is that there are two tendencies which are trying to compete to see who is more on ground using this congress.”

Adjudging the ward congress to be relatively peaceful in Delta State, he however, noted that in one of the wards, materials for the congress were stolen and that it did not deter them from conducting the congress.

Saying that there was problem of the timing of delivery of materials, and the short time for aspirants to obtain and fill their forms, he said: “Another challenge was to get people who will conduct the election, because they want to satisfy all stakeholders to avoid allegation that some people have hijacked the process, this took time also.

“There was also an incident I understand that, some people wants to frustrate the exercise broke into the hotel and stole some sensitive materials, but their action was not enough to put a stop to the election, fortunately the materials has not left, so those they stole, was taken note of in order to certify them.

“We understand that it was result sheets that were stolen; you know politicians are always in the habits of stealing result, but that is under check

Commenting on the uproar over the choice of venues for the conduct of the congress, Emerhor explained that competing interest in the party were giving conflicting directives.

He disclosed that the party election guidelines had stated that the congress committee should decide the venue, and that “the first option is party secretariat at the ward, unless where it’s not conducive, stakeholders will agree on venue.

“I voted at the party secretariat in my Ward, at Evwreni, Ughelli North and it was very peaceful and orderly”, he said.