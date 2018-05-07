Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Sunday, reportedly met behind closed doors with a former governor of the state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

The meeting reportedly held in Lagos.

Sources at the meeting said both party leaders discussed last Saturday’s ward congresses in the state.

Receiving Governor Amosun, Osoba lauded the leadership style of the governor especially the peaceful conduct of the Congress in the state.

Osoba was quoted as saying, “The past disagreement among party members is normal in a democratic dispensation. Disagreement is bound to happen in politics, but the resolution of such crisis is a sign of maturity.”

In his speech, Governor Amosun, said his visit was a sign of respect and appreciation to Osoba especially for his role in the unification meeting, recently held in his office, where loyalists of the former governor reunited with Governor Amosun.