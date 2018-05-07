Members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in South-East have resolved crisis rocking the party in the zone.

Stakeholders of party said they would stop at nothing democratically to ensure that they fielded a credible candidate that would clinch the Presidential seat in 2019 election.

Rising from its first Stakeholders Summit, in Awka, Anambra State, at the weekend, the stakeholders admitted there were no more factions in SDP in the state and other states in South-East as all disenchantment has been resolved in the interest of the party.

The stakeholders also urged the youths and women to mobilise for SDP to enthrone democratic leaders such as Councillors, Local Government Chairmen, State and National Assembly members, Governors and even the President.

National Chairman of SDP, Chief Olu Falae, urged the Igbo not to be dragged into money politics, but rather pursue politics for power.

SDP National Vice Chairman, South East and a former Senator representing Anambra Central, Ebenezer Ikeyina, charged the party members to be prepared to take over governance in 2019 for social justice, democracy, equity and fairness to be enthroned in the society.

Sen. Ikeyina further appreciated all those who fought to ensure peace was restored to the party in Anambra State and other states in the South-East for SDP to be united under one big family prepared to take over the State from APGA and National from APC.

He said Chief Falae was interested in the peace and unity of purpose among members in the pursuit of the common goal which is to take over government structures at all levels hence there is need for members to be focused.

In their separate remarks, the Co-Chairman State Steering Committee, Dr. Webster Okonkwo and Mr. Ikechukwu Nwekwe, admitted that they have resolved to work together for the progress of the party in Anambra State and assured that everything about the party would be transparently done without malice or favouritism.

Speaking on re-integrating South East into National Politics, the Chairman Communication Strategy Panel SDP, Dr Okey Ikechukwu,, encouraged politicians of Igbo extraction not to make personal enemies in the course of politics but to emulate the spirit of oneness and brotherhood in politics.

He said nothing has come the way of Ndigbo since 1999 democracy returned, even as the Enugu –Onitsha expressway remained dilapidated, hence there is need to use SDP to re-launch Ndigbo into national politics.

On their parts, the National Youth Leader SDP, Comrade Stanley Nwanka, and representative of women, Hon. Nneka Bosah, of insisted that Ndigbo must through SDP wake up to national politics, lamenting that the constitution knocked out youths from contesting any serious election until 35 years against what is obtainable across the globe, they appealed to youths to join SDP to stop the mess in Nigeria leadership.

In his remarks, the Secretary, National Steering Committee SDP, Dr. Ike Neliaku, emphasized on the need for unity of purpose as exemplified by the two chairmen of the party in Anambra state, Dr. Webster Okonkwo and Hon. Ikechukwu Nwekwe hence the need for harmonization, expansion and not redundancy in SDP for future exploits in 2019.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman, Summit Planning Committee, Chief Alfred Ekweozor, described SDP as the most existing democratic party in Nigeria where rights and privileges of citizens would be respected accordingly and rule of law observed without compromise.