Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has raised the alarm that those who disrupted the All Progressive Congress (APC) Saturday primary are allegedly planning, in connivance with some elements in APC, to replicate same action in May 8 primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also accused APC of turning Ekiti State, which he described as a peaceful state, into a war zone with the violent ridden primary of the party stalemated by the disruption of delegates’ voting by some thugs.

In the words of the governor,” I am alarmed by the violent disruption of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ekiti State yesterday, most importantly its implications on the July 14 election. What was witnessed yesterday was a show of shame. It is a sad day for democracy in Nigeria, especially from a party in government that prides itself as the progressive.

” It is a clear indication that APC will fail woefully in the July 14 governorship election because apart from its rejection by Ekiti people, the party has become a house divided against itself, its center can never hold.

We thought that we have gone beyond the era of ballot box stuffing and snatching as well as violence and killings during elections until yesterday’s show of shame. As usual, nobody has been arrested and I am sure that no one will be brought to justice.

“This development should be of great concern to all well-meaning Nigerians as we approach the Ekiti and Osun States elections as well as the 2019 elections, ” he said.

Alleging that the APC is plotting to disrupt the May 8 primary of the PDP, the governor said: ”Another worrisome development is the information at my disposal that the APC is plotting to sponsor thugs to disrupt the PDP primary election scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, 2018 so as to create the impression that violent is common to all political parties.”

He urged security agencies to ensure the PDP primary is secured, saying:” I therefore call on security agencies to act decisively to nip this sinister plan in the bud. The police should not shy away from its responsibilities. Ekiti was adjudged by the police as the most peaceful State in Nigeria, it must remain so.

In the last three years, our State has been peaceful and never witnessed any sponsored political violence or killing until this APC’s desperation sets in.

“I also call on Nigerians, as well as the international community should focus their attention on Ekiti State from now on. Ekiti people must be allowed to choose their next governor under a free and fair atmosphere,” he said.