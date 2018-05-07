All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Gombe state have deplored the party’s ward congress in the state, describing it as “total failure”.

Minority Leader of Gombe State House of Assembly, Mr Ahmed Haruna, told newsmen in Gombe on Sunday, on behalf of the stakeholders that the outcome of the congress was capable of polarizing the party in the state.

Haruna called on members of the party and the National Convention Committee to disregard any result of the congress in the state that would be announced.

According to him, the result will not reflect the wishes of the grassroots members.

“The National Convention Committee should consider the Gombe state ward congress as a total failure, disgrace and agent of disunity.

“As we all aware, the National Convention Committee has declared that the APC ward congresses be held across the nation.

“However, in Gombe state, to our greatest dismay, the committee sent to the state headed by Mr Kawu Sumaila has failed the state woefully.

“The committee failed for the following reasons: non-appearance of Local Organising Committee at local government Levels, non- appearance of ward electoral officials at the 114 wards of the state at election centres.

“The reasons can be verified by the security agencies as well as INEC officials present at the wards across the election centres.

“In spite of the large turnout, there is no official reason as to why the officials failed to appear at their respective wards yesterday as well as today.

“We are calling on the national convention committee to disregard any attempt to present result of 114 wards congress in the state,” he said.