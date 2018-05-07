Former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that he is shocked and overwhelmed by the massive industrialization going on in Cross River State.

Akpabio, who was amazed at the technological sophistication of the state’s rice seedlings plant under construction, during an inspection of the industrial complex, described Governor Ayade as a digital transformer.

The Senate Minority Leader said for Ayade, who became governor at a time of recession and receiving meager federal allocations, to have achieved such accomplishments was pure intellect at work.

His words: “To come to Cross River State and witness these giant strides being made in the area of industrialization for food sufficiency and employment creation, I strongly believe that if I talk, Nigerians will not take it as mere political talk because I have seen it personally and I am therefore inviting other Nigerians to come and bear witness to what is happening in this state.

“I was shocked when I arrived this site. I knew that Governor Ayade was doing well but I didn’t know the extent to which he has gone. I am shocked because this is the period of recession when even payment of salaries is a difficult thing for many states.

“This seeds multiplication plant is the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa and with a very high yield producing rice seedlings, fully vitaminized that when cultivated, will not only feed the people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States but the whole of Nigeria. I am really amazed and I say bravo to the Governor Ayade.”

At the Calabar Garment Factory, Akpabio noted: “This is the biggest garment factory I have ever seen in my life. It provides employment and skills for thousands of youths. Kudos Governor Ayade!”

The former Akwa Ibom governor further said: “Don’t forget also that this is a state that pays salaries before the 15th day of every month and even pays on May Day yearly which the civil servants protested that it was coming too early. As we speak, I am told civil servants have been paid already for the month of May.

“I was a governor and I know how difficult it is to start a project and end it successfully and payment of salaries is itself a major project. And if the goveror is doing this effortlessly with lean resources and in the period of recession, the people should be appreciative of this gesture and I pray that God will give him the enablement.”