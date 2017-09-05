The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of local government elections in the state.

An earlier release by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) indicated that the elections are scheduled to hold on November 11, 2017.

Briefing newsmen at the state party secretariat, Uyo on Tuesday, the state Chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, informed aspirants that sales of nomination form begins from 8th of September 2017 at the party office in Uyo.

Screening of aspirant, according to Ekpo is scheduled to commence on the 9th and end on the 10th of September.

“All Appeal cases will be heard on the 11th September 2017, while Councilorship Primaries has been slated for the 12th September 2017, with Elections of Ad-hoc delegates for party congresses and primaries for Chairmanship candidates will take place on 14th of September,” he said

The Chairman used the occasion to announce an immediate inuaguration and commencement of sensitization and mobilization committees across the state.

He pledged the party’s preparedness to mobilize men and women and supporters to go in and come out in a manner justifiable with the amount of work put in.

Ekpo therefore encouraged qualified members of the party who have been favoured by the internal zoning arrangement of their areas to abide by the guidelines for nomination.

The nomination guidelines for the Local Government Election, made available to newsmen by the state chapter of the party indicates that to be eligible, any aspirant contesting for the Chairmanship and Councillorship Primaries must; apart from being a Nigerian citizen by birth, be a card carrying and financial member of the Peoples Democratic Party and also a registered voter.

“An aspirant for the position of a Chairman shall be a person of not less than 30 years of age and must possess a minimum qualification of School Certificate level or its equivalent with at least 5 credits including English language obtained at not more than 2 sittings. Other higher educational qualifications will be of added advantage, while aspirant for the position of a Councilor must not be less than 25 years of age and must be educated up to at least the School Certificate level or its equivalent”.

“Any aspirant who is presently an Executive Member of the Peoples Democratic Party at any level or a political appointee who intends to contest the primary for either the office of the Chairman or Councilor, must resign from such position not later than 30 days to the date of the election”.

The guidelines stated among other requirements.