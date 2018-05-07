The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses in Adamawa State wereyesterday greeted with mixed reactions as party members were divided on the conduct of the elections in the state.

But while the turn-out was very impressive, some delegates were divided. Some claimed that the congresses were conducted peacefully while others protested, saying they never held in their places.

The councillor representing Nassarawo Ward, Yola North Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Sadi Rabiu, said that the electoral committee did not show up at the venue of the congress in his ward at the Jimeta temporary stadium.

According to him, as an officer of the ward with the collaboration of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security officers sent to monitor the conduct of the congress, he ordered that delegates should line up at the back of their choice candidates, adding that they counted the votes in the presence of the delegates and some APC stakeholders who were in support of the development.

He added that there were two contestants for the chairmanship in his ward, one Allaji Sabiu Mohammed who scored 6,770 votes while Alhaji Modibbo Usman scored 1,671 votes by their counting adding that when the supporters of Usman realised that their candidate did not win, they started trouble as they beat up an INEC staff in the process who was assigned to monitor the congress in their ward.

Rabiu said it took the intervention of security agents to rescue the INEC officials from Usman’s supporters.

At Wuro Hausa ward in Yola South, the delegates faulted the conduct of the congress in their wards but the coming of the former EFCC Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who voted in the ward doused the tension that was about to erupt by addressing the problems with the congress committee.

The Chairman of the congress committee, Hon Musa Mahmud, said his team visited three wards and saw the exercise being conducted as arranged.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyaw, in an interview with journalists, said the exercise was conducted in a peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere.

Mijinyawa expressed reservation over the attitudes of some politicians who are just creating unnecessary tension by misleading their supporters on the conduct of the exercise.

A voter, Mallama Hauwa Ibrahim, who was visibly disturbed, lamented that the exercise was not conducted in her ward at Umaru Sanda ward in Yola town.

Wuro Hausa said the impunity the APC is accusing the PDP of is conspicuously in the ruling party, adding that if nothing is done to address it, they would be left with no option but join the PDP in before the 2019 elections.