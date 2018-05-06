The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest for re-election will further divide and impoverish Nigerians if elected.

It also added that Buhari’s first term scorecard showed anti-people policies and failure to serve the good of the ordinary citizens.

The opposition party said what Buhari would want Nigerians to believe when he spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday was in sharp contrast to what he stands for.

The party spokesman, Kola Ologbodinyan, made this disclosure in a press statement made available in Abuja.

In his words, “It is unfortunate that the same President, who, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) last week, could not present any agenda to justify his re-election bid, is attempting to sway Nigerians with cosmetic patriotism.

“What President Buhari’s handlers fail to understand is that Nigerians, being direct victims of his misrule, are aware that the harsh and reckless policies of his incompetent administration, coupled with his body language, are expressly responsible for the untold economic hardship, ethnic division and daily bloodletting currently ravaging our nation.

“If, indeed, the President was out to serve, as he claimed at the APC congress, we challenge him to show any of his 2015 campaign promises he has fulfilled or any development project initiated and implemented to the benefit of the people in the last three years.

“President Buhari’s second term agenda is directly a quest to continue to enrich the Presidency cabal, promote nepotism and protect cronies and corrupt members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the long arms of the law”.

Ologbodinyan added “President Buhari’s second term is also a quest to continue to ignore and destroy democratic principles; to continue trampling on the rights of citizens and persecution of opposition and perceived political opponents; to continue the derailing of democracy with manifest disdain for constitutional order; to continue with the intimidation and harassment of the legislature and the judiciary; perpetuation of mediocrity in governance; de-marketing Nigeria at international fora and to blame everyone else but himself for manifest incapacity to govern.”

The PDP stated that re-election of the president would surely lead to the complete destruction of our economy, our democracy and most importantly the unity of our nation.

It also described the bid for the re-election of the president as the agenda of his cabal who were desperate to protect huge economic empires and to cover their atrocities in government.