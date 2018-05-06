Twenty-seven of the 33 All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Ekiti State have demanded disbandment of the Governorship Election Committee chaired by the Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, for alleged open bias and incompetence.

The aspirants argued that the shoddy way the committee handled the aborted Saturday governorship primary caused the violence and protests that led to its eventual suspension.

They stated this in a communiqué issued and read by one of them, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, after their meeting in Ado Ekiti on Sunday,

They alleged that members of the election committee by their action compromised the integrity of the primary.

They called on the national leadership of the party to correct all their concerns before fixing a new date for the primary.

“We want the committee to be disbanded completely and our National Working Committee should set up a new committee to conduct another primary that will meet international standard.

“Even many of those in the panel were friends to a particular candidate and this we thought could vitiate the outcome of the election.

“We are determined to win Ekiti but the right thing must be done for a candidate that will command the respect of everybody to emerge.”

They aspirants advised that the next election should be conducted in an enclosed circuit to prevent natural occurrence like rain from disrupting the process as witnessed on Saturday.

“Apart from that, no aspirant should have more than an agent because many of those who gained entry under the guise of being agents to some aspirants were used to perpetrate evil,” the communique added.