The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday dismissed claims by the lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, that there was no ward congress in the state.

Abe had said on Saturday that the ward congresses were marred by manipulations, adding that APC members believed to be loyal to him were sidelined or schemed out of the exercise.

But the Chairman, Ward and Local Government Congresses Committee, Mr. Joseph Dogo, said while addressing newsmen at the state party secretariat in Port Harcourt, that the ward elections were successful in the state.

Dogo maintained that there should be no contradiction on the ward congresses in the state, even as he challenged anybody saying that there was no ward congress in the state to come up with facts.

“There cannot be any contradiction between facts and allegations. We have facts of a successful election, including the ward of Senator Magnus Abe and we will make this documented evidences open to the press to show a successful congress election across the state.

“So, until they bring out facts to show that there was nothing, only then can you say there is a contradiction. We have facts and figures, documents and pictures, which you (journalists) have also seen here,” he said.

The Wards and Local Government Elections Committee chairman pointed out that even the security agencies could affirm to the fact that there were elections in Rivers State.

Earlier, the committee chairman received documents of the outcome of Saturday’s ward congresses in all the 319 wards across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Dogo, however, thanked the security agencies, party faithful, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, who were on the ground to monitor the elections in all the centres of the state.