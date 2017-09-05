The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties (Youth Monitoring/Mentoring), Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, has commended the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s giant strides in human capital development across the state.

Egwunyenga made this known to journalists, yesterday during an Interactive Session with 2015/16 Batch of STEP AND YAGEP beneficiaries organized by the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring in Asaba.

According to him, the skill acquisition programs designed by the state government to encourage entrepreneurship, create job and wealth for Deltans is widely accepted as many have embraced the program.

“The way the various entrepreneurship development programs have been received across the state shows that senator Okowa knew what the people wanted. Presently the governor has met the yearnings of the people especially the youths, who are eagerly looking for opportunities to be enlisted into any of the programs’’ said Egwunyenga.

He commended the governor for the spate of infrastructural development being witnessed across the state presently, noting that it is an indication that governor Okowa is a prudent manager of resources.