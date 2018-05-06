In a bid to douse tension that trailed last Saturday’s ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has appealed to those with complaints to direct them to the Appeal panel.

The party Saturday organised ward congresses in 33 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the exercise went well in some states, there were fracas in some others as a result of protests by members of the party.

In a statement issued Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC hailed the congresses, describing it as highly successful.

“APC wishes to congratulate all its members for the generally peaceful conduct of the party’s ward congresses which took place across the country over the weekend.

“The party especially commends members who served in the congress committees for their dedication and impartiality.

“We however acknowledge there are some issues arising from the conduct of the elections in some states.

“With this in view, the party had set up various appeal committees which will begin sitting from Monday, May 7, 2018.

“We therefore call on all party members to remain law abiding and where there are issues, they should seek redress through the appeal committees in their respective states,” it said.