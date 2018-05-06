The governor of Nassarawa state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, says it is left to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to decide the fate of the party’s governorship primary election in Ekiti state.

Al-Makura chaired the committee which organised the primary which was marred by violence n Saturday.

Some aggrieved agents had disrupted the exercise, alleging that the process was not credible.

Ballot boxes were smashed while delegates were prevented from voting.

Shortly after the outbreak of violence, Al-Makura met with the aspirants and an agreement was reached to put the exercise on hold.

The governor left the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, venue of the exercise, without addressing the media.

Speaking through Yakubu Lamai, his chief press secretary, Al-Makura told newsmen that his committee will submit its report to the APC national secretariat so “they can take a stand”.

“There has been no development. You know up till now, there isn’t even a definite answer to go with everything. So, we are on our way out of town right now,” Lamai said.

“When we settle down, we will now go to the national secretariat to brief them so as a party they can take a stand.

“The exercise is a national assignment so the party will have to decide what do we want to do. Do we call all the aspirants and have a meeting with them? Do we take the process to Abuja, what is more important? Do we put it before the president and say what is really the issue? The leadership of the party will decide.”