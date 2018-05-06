The ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State was conducted peacefully with party opted for consensus arrangement.

The exercise was monitored by the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Mallam Sadiq Abubakar Musa, officials of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), as well as operatives of the various security agencies.

Newsmen who also monitored the exercise observed that delegated only affirmed the list of candidates endorsed for the elective positions.

Speaking at the exercise, the Chairman of the seven – man monitoring committee of the ward congresses in the State, Alhaji Isma’ila Ina Hussaini, expressed happiness with the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Suleiman Usman Dan Madamin Isa, also corroborated the submission of Alhaji Husseini, even as he urged party members to be steadfast ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the consensus was reached to showcase the level of unity and cohesion among party members in the state.