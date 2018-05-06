The All Progressives People’s APC ward congress in Bauchi State has turned violent Saturday evening when hoodlums believed to be political hirelings loyal to a faction of the ruling party burnt down the secretariat of Ningi local government council of the northeastern state.

It was gathered that the arsonists, in the aftermath of the party’s ward congress, stormed the secretariat at about 6 p.m. and set it on fire.

A source revealed that results of the congresses in some wards of the local government did not go over well with a faction of the APC in the area, and so supporters were reportedly directed to ensure ‘justice’ was done.

It was gathered that thugs stormed the secretariat chanting the name of a particular politician from the area who is believed to be dissatisfied with the conduct and outcome of the ward congresses.

Daily Sun reports that the candidates sponsored by the said politician lost in all wards of the local government, alleging that the exercise was not free and fair as people were denied the chance to freely choose their leaders.

The Bauchi state Police Command confirmed the incident as an act of arson.

Police spokesman DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar confirmed by phone that so far one suspect had been arrested by in connection with the attack.

Abubakar assured that efforts are ongoing to arrest all those who took part in the act.

The spokesman however said the Command could not confirm the sponsors of the criminal act, saying that it may not be unconnected with the conduct of the ward congresses held across the state.

He assured that the Command was ready to deal with any act of criminality, pointing out that all those implicated in the arson will be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law immediately investigations were completed.

All efforts to get the state leadership of the APC to react to the incident failed as their phones were switched off.