The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Dr Dakuku Peterside has expressed satisfaction with the party’s Saturday’s congress that took in place in the 319 wards of the state.

Dr Peterside, who stated this in Port Harcourt after receiving field reports from the party’s hierarchy, commended APC faithful for their “maturity, peaceful disposition and the orderly manner the congresses were conducted.”

He noted that feedback from all the wards in the state reveal a generally peaceful atmosphere, devoid of violence and done in a most friendly manner.

According to him, “The APC has once again risen to the occasion and proven to be a party of choice for Rivers people. Unlike what happened when the other party held its primary, our members displayed maturity and shamed apostles of doom.”

Peterside, who is also the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) explained that the party threw the race open for everybody and decided to adopt the Option A4 where delegates queued behind their choices before being counted and results announced immediately.

He, however berated Governor Nyesom Wike for pretending to console families of those who were alleged to have been killed at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, saying the governor is never far away from mischief.

“Nobody lost his life in the congress in the state. Wike’s condolences are part of his cheap mischief, he is mischief personified, he should go and condole families of those he rode on their graves to get to power.

“Rivers people know Wike for who he is and are not surprised at his antics. There is a level you can take propaganda to but the governor seems to be reinventing himself everyday in his ability to tell lies. Rivers people are no longer deceived by his antics,” he stressed.