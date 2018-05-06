The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has observed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress slated for Saturday did not take place in Kaduna.

Making his observation at Abuja, venue of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Press Freedom Awards on Saturday night, he said, “I am just coming back from my state where party congresses was supposed to hold, there was no party congress.”

In a paper entitled; “Good Governance and Nation Building”, the lawmaker said that there was an onslaught against freedom of the press.

He stated, “Still the media is being seen as the enemy. I think what you should do is to remain firm to your ethics. Do everything possible to report event as it is.”

Sani, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on foreign debts, explained that in the past, news was slow to reach the readers, pointing out that the social media has now changed the dynamics.

“In those days we wait for a week to read analysis and wait for the day to break to read news.

“In those days, you don’t see the bodies of people dismembered. But now images are splashed everywhere on social media,” he explained.

The Senator said that the only reason the media still remains relevant was because it is the only place you can read news without doubts.

He observed that without press freedom, you cannot have a democracy that is truly democratic.

“You have a duty to ensure the electoral body does its job as expected,” Sani charged journalists.