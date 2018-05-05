A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ogun state, Engr. Mayokun Ilo has described the party’s ward congress elections that took place in the State as a huge success.

Engr. Mayokun Ilo stated this after the conclusion of the exercise in his Eggua ward in Ketu Constituency, Yewa North Local Government Area.

He expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the ward congresses in the State saying, “Governor Amosun is indeed a leader with focus and his policies are conceived primarily for the people.

He commended the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for providing a peaceful environment through his investment in the state’s security architecture.

“I have seen the good governance in action under SIA because he has without any sense of doubt done so much to affect the lives of people of the state”.

“I commend Mr Governor for making Ogun, APC, and Nigeria proud with his achievements”.

While commending the party structure in the State under the leadership of Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye, he reaffirmed that APC remains the only viable option for the state considering the landmark achievements recorded by the present administration.

He said, “Nigeria of today under the progressive party, APC has a better plans for the people against the marauders who looted our collective Commonwealth.