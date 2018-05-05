The Ward Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 105 wards of the State were conducted peaceful and without violence.

The congress was held relatively in the 105 wards of the eight local government area in the state.

It was gathered that the exercise in some polling units on Saturday in Yenagoa and Ogbia local government area, observed that delegates turn out early to the venues.

At Yenaga, Ward 2 and 3, Onopa and Amarata ward 5 materials were early and delegates were fully available as the conduct was orderly in the area.

In ward 13, Otuabula 1 and 2 in Ogbia local government area officers and delegates were also early enough.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, who spoke with journalists after monitoring the exercise with the members of party Congress committe, who came from Abuja, however, fault the purported judgment by the state High Court, Sagbama Division.

The former governor slammed Justice E.G. Omukoro, for his injunction reinstating the sacked State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Tiwei Orunimighe.

Sylva, the Leader of the APC in the state, who spoke on Saturday in Yenagoa, at a press conference concerning the ongoing ward congress, said the injunction was procured inappropriately.

Justice Omukoro, had in his ruling on ex parte motion this week, reinstated Orunimighe, who was expelled from the party on August 4, 2017.

But Sylva said there was already a subsisting appeal at the Court of Appeal on the matter of chairmanship of the party, averring that the injunction was not in order.

The former governor said, “We believe that even the injunction was procured inappropriately. The Injunction that didn’t make sense. Now if you go into the injunction itself, it was clearly directed at the Acting Chairman of the party.

“The honourable Judge restrained the chairman from acting as chairman and that another chairman that has been suspended from the party should act as chairman and preside over the congress as chairman.

“There is already a subsisting appeal at the Appeal Court on this matter of chairmanship and for a judge to grant an ex parte injunction, that means he and the people went into his bedroom and give this injuction. It is unbecoming of the judiciary.”

He explained that the APC constitution is very clear the conduct of congresses, saying that it is not the chairman of the party that conducts congresses but a team from Abuja sent by the national headquarters.

He added, “Therefore, if you direct the chairman to conduct the congress, the party constitution does not give any role to that chairman to conduct congresses. Article 12 of the APC constitution is very clear; the state chairman of the party has no role, if not you will have a situation whereby the party chairman will be presiding over his own congress too.”

“So, the party forsaw this and already foreclosed it from the beginning. And therefore, this team from Abuja that is legally empowered by the party constitution to conduct the congresses. And that injunction did not say anything about a team that is coming from Abuja” .

“We are here doing something very lawful because we have looked at the legality and the otherwise of the conduct and found out that we are doing the right thing.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Congress Committee from Abuja, Adebayo Dawodu, expressed happiness that the state APC had resolved its differences in a civilised way, saying that was part of the change the party was advocating.

He said, “We cannot continue in the old ways of do-or-die politics. We are into politics of compromise, politics of brotherhood and we have since seen a great example of that in Bayelsa.

“I can assure all APC members in the state that we have done due diligence and we have passed on the right materials to all the five wards. We have done what we need to do, with utmost fairness and equity behind it and we will do everything to ensure that fairness reign supreme.”

“We are here to serve every party member and we will represent the interest of all the party members.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the party would do everything humanly possible to see that the APC remain united in Bayelsa State.

Lokpobiri said, “We will do everything humanly possible to see that we remain united, bring as many people as we can from a dying Peoples Democratic Party in the state. The level of hunger in the state is alarming. People are feeling the impact of bad governance in Bayelsa State.

“t is in the strategic interest of everybody resident in Bayelsa to ensure that PDP is booted out as soon as possible. The first step is to take the advantage of the ongoing congress to reunite our people.”