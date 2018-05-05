Thirty days after his demise, the National Assembly is yet to officially inform the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, about the demise of the Senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District, Senator Mustapha Bukar (Madawakin Daura), as required by law

The Head of Department, Voter Education of the Katsina state branch of INEC; Alhaji Albani Takai told newsmen in an interview that the failure of the legislators to perform this statutory function is affecting the electoral umpire’s plan to conduct a bye-election in the senatorial district

He said ’’we are yet to receive official notification from the senate concerning Senator Bukar’s death and we cannot do anything at the moment until that happens. Statutorily we have 90 days from the death of the Senator and 30 days on the official receipt of his death from the senate to conduct a bye–election’’

On the current voters registration exercise in the state , he said the exercise has entered into the second quarter of 2018 and that it is still on-going with some modifications from mobile residential areas ,to the rural areas though not involving the polling units

Alhaji Abani further denied incidents of registration of under aged children adding that there were strict security arrangements to prevent that from happening

Meanwhile the Katsina state INEC is expecting the bulk delivery of 2017 PVCs for distribution and collection by eligible and qualified voters in the state, the head voter education, Alhaji Albani Takai, called on those who registered last year to patiently wait to collect their PVCs.