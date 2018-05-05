The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said its ward congresses were temporarily delayed on Saturday after some miscreants led by some party members attacked the state party secretariat at Oke Ado area in Ibadan, the state capital.

In a statement, the state Secretary of the party, Mr. Mojeed Olaoya, said Minister of communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, led about 150 armed miscreants to the party’s stakeholders’ meeting.

He however stressed that the party would not be bothered about the crisis as the ward congresses are going on with a pre- stakeholders’ meeting.

Mr. Olaoya said that the 7-man Congress Committee led by Alhaji Musa Halilu is meeting elected members of the party including Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Shittu, national and state lawmakers, party leaders across Ibadan and the APC executives to allay fears over the attack, noting that other stakeholders who did not make the meeting are presently at their ward congresses’ venues.

He said that the party will continue to ensure peace reigns in the state, explaining that dissidents are always expected in political circuits and their nuisance value are inevitable.