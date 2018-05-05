Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday commended the peaceful process members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its ward congresses across the 337 wards in the State.

Governor Ambode, who participated in the exercise at his Ward A6 in Luyepo Primary School, Papa-Epe in Epe Local Government Area, lauded the party members for displaying high level of maturity in the conduct of the party activities.

He said members of the party who turned out in enmasse to exercise their civil responsibility confirmed the fact that the APC is a cohesive party.

“All our great party members in Ward A6, you have done well for turning out in this number to be part of the APC ward congresses. I want to use this medium to thank you all for the orderliness and peaceful way you conducted yourself.

“We are members of the same family and that is why we are doing it in line with our constitution. The party agreed that it is either we do election or we vote by way of consensus and that what we have done peacefully today.

“I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to all our members across the state that performed this electoral process across the 337 wards in the State.

“We know that the APC can get stronger if there is always peace and consensus among all our members. Like in Epe division, elections have been conducted peacefully in all other divisions. This is the most beautiful ward in Lagos State presently.

“I commend all our newly elected officials. We are very lucky to have observers from INEC who have just witnessed the process of the ward congress here,” Governor Ambode said.

Also speaking, Balogun of Epe and chieftain of the APC, Chief Lanre Razak, said the party has shown the tenets of discipline where rules are followed.

“Some people expect that we would have crisis riddled congress but you can see for yourself that the whole process is peaceful.

‘The APC has showed that it is the party to emulate. Again there is no party that is devoid of crisis. We have a good crisis management mechanism in place.

“Our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been given an assignment to reconcile the party; I have every confidence that he will achieve the task given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Rasak said.