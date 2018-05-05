The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state on Saturday shifted its ward congress billed to take place in the morning to tomorrow (Sunday) due to an attack of some party members and the Secretariat of the party located at Oke Ado, Ibadan, the state capital.

Chairman of the state ward congress committee, Alhaji Musa Haliru, who announced this at the party’s secretariat Saturday afternoon, however expressed disappointment at what happened around 11am on Saturday when some suspected thugs launched an attack on the party Secretariat and some members of the party at the time his committee has concluded plans to conduct the ward congress.

It was gathered that some aggrieved members of party including the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo Central) and Honourable Adedapo Lam Adesina were allegedly chased away by thugs at the state Secretariat of the party.

The aggrieved members all ran for cover and regrouped at the State Police Command, Eleyele, where they narrated their ordeal to journalists.

They were persuaded to come back to the party secretariat where the committee and the State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi awaited their arrival for the commencement of a meeting aimed at resolving the challenges facing the party.

It was later resolved at the meeting to shift the election with a view to accommodate aggrieved members who have genuine reason to contest at the congress.

Present at the meeting were the state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akin Oke, Shittu, Sunmonu, Adesina among others.

Chairman of the ward congress committee, Alhaji Haliru, while addressing members at the meeting, said that no amount of threat will deter his committee from performing its job.

Haliru said, “I also want to use this opportunity to tell you that no amount of threat or intimidation will tamper the resolve of this committee. Having said that, I want to assure you that whoever said he has followers should go and test his popularity.

“I must tell you that this is not the APC Buhari promised, this is not the APC we brought to Oyo state. I want to call on DSS Commissioner of Police to be prepared. They have been given directive from their headquarters”.

Haliru however said in view of the disturbance, his committee in agreement with the party members in the state has agreed to shit the congress to tomorrow (Sunday).

The governor, while responding, sued for peace. He maintained that APC was one in the state.

Ajimobi said “I want to tell all of you that the most important aspect of our government is peace. I plead with all of you, APC is synonymous with peace. We are all one family”.