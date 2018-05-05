The National Chairman of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the party was on a rescue mission to liberate Nigerians from the manacles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that the party would not be intimidated by any force ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Secondus made the remarks at the PDP South-West Zonal rally on Saturday in Osogbo, insisting that the party was on a rescue mission to take power from the APC in Osun state and at the federal level.

He said that members of the party would work harder to win the 2019 general elections, adding that the masses were tired of the APC-led administration.

“PDP will win the forthcoming governorship election in Osun, Ekiti and the general elections in 2019. APC should start packing their loads because they cannot win again.

“We will not succumb to any form of intimidation because we are on a mission to rescue the nation,” Secondus said.

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his remarks, encouraged members of the party to work hard and become more cohesive and united ahead of 2019 election, saying that the party would do everything possible to rescue power from APC-led federal government in 2019.

In the same vein, a former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, said members of the party must be prepared ahead of 2019 general elections to take the mantle of leadership at the centre.

Also, Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state said the party was adequately prepared for Ekiti, Osun and the 2019 general elections.

He said that the party would strongly slug it out with the APC and bring to bear its superior political acumen.