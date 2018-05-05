Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday says the Federal Government maintains its confidence in the ruling party because members are not thieves.

He says the party is different and that the ultimate desire is to serve the people.

He notes that the difference between the present administration and “any other government” is that those of them in the saddle this time will not steal government money.

He assured all Nigerians that every citizen would share in the benefits that would accrue as the present administration continues to serve.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President spoke while monitoring the ruling All Progressives Congress Ward congresses in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Osinbajo was at the wards A & B — Agungi Ajiran, and Ikate Elegusi.

His first stop was at his ward in Agungi and later, at Ikate Elegusi, both of which are in Ajah, Lagos.

He said, “We came to find out how things are going, to hear the good news that all our ward congresses are going on very peacefully without any rancour and problems.

“We are confident in our party and the reason we are confident is that we are not thieves, we are different and we want to serve the people and the people know we want to serve them.

“With everything we have, we would serve the people. We will make sure we provide everything necessary.

“And I pray that everyone of us will see and benefit in the goodness of this land. None of us would be left behind. We would all see the blessings together.

“Our party is a great party and it will become greater and greater still.

“What we must achieve in Lagos and other parts of the country is that we must be the best, in everything we do we must be the best.

“In terms of progress, whatever we do must be the best, our schools, hospitals and roads must be the best. So we have to put in the resources. And we can do that, very very possible.

“As I have been saying all over the country, the difference between us and any other government is that we will not steal the money. We must be confident.”

The Vice President noted that with the decline in the oil prices, the present administration has been earning 60 per cent less than the previous government.

This notwithstanding, he said, “God is helping the present government as it gets more hopeful.”

With that, he said Nigerians would see the changes they hope for, so that everybody will see the benefits.

He then commended the party leaders in the local government for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“I have seen that we held these congresses peacefully. I am very happy to be here, to see that our party is making progress and is doing very well.

“The Lord God Almighty will help us, He will help your children, we will see the goodness in this land, in our own lifetime. We will enjoy, suffering must end, progress must continue,” he said.