The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has been marred by violence.

The exercise, which started hours behind schedule as a result of downpour, had been going on smoothly until some agents protested that there were plots to manipulate the exercise.

An argument broke out while delegates were voting and in the process, some persons reached for nearby ballot boxes.

Security personnel struggled with one of the persons carrying a ballot box and the box fell while its content spilled on the ground. Some aggrieved persons also smashed boxes on the ground while policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) managed to secure some boxes.

Tanko Al-Makura, chairman of the committee organising the election, is currently in a meeting with some stakeholders. None of the aspirants was on seat as of the time this report was filed.

An aspirant was accused of conspiring with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure that the outcome favours him.