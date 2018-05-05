Chairman, Ward Congress Committee in Katsina State and the Deputy National Treasurer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Barrister Mohammed Tanko Zakari, has assured that no imposition of candidates in the ward congress in the state.

This was as Bar. Zakari assured all candidates contesting for the ward congress in the state of level playing ground.

Bar. Zakari gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the party’s ongoing congress scheduled to hold in 361 wards across the 34 local government area of the state.

He said where there are no contest a consensus candidate would emerge as provided for by the National headquarters of the party.

According to him, “We held a session with all stakeholders to discuss with them all modalities in the conduct of the election. We briefed them and the bottomline is to have free, fair and issue free congress.

“We have provided opportunity for any party member who is so desirous to contest for any of the ward congress offices to buy forms and have privilege of running for any position. Everyone is given free opportunity to participate.

“In those areas where there are no contest, we have the permission of the National headquarters to conduct our congress via consensus.

“An appeal committee for those with greviances is also in place to entertain complains,” Bar. Zakari said.

In a related development, the State Police Command said it has deployed over 3,000 officers and men for the exercise in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Gambo Isah, said the officers are to work hand in hand with other sister agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, has expressed satisfaction with the manner the exercise is conducted across the state describing it as smooth and successful.

Alhaji Mannir who spoke shortly after supervising the congress in the 13 wards of Katsina metropolitan on Saturday, said the turn out at the congresses was conducted was an encouragement to the future elections.

Similarly, Chairman APC Katsina Local Government, Alhaji Babangida Shinkafi, equally commended the National officials of the party for a job well done, saying those that handled the election from the Abuja office were sincere and dedicated to their assignment.

He said no single individual was denied the opportunity to obtain the congress form for contesting the election.

Shinkafi said the APC manifesto was duely respected before and during the election.

The Katsina Local government party chairman however appealed to Governor Aminu Bello Masari to maintain the tempo in the next coming election for the smooth success of the party.