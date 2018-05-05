The ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect new executives of the party at ward level took place nationwide on Saturday.

In Rivers the election of the ward officials of the party was conducted through option A4.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Davies Ikanya, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the exercise had nothing to do with distribution of materials.

“The only material the officials are with, is the result sheet. Members are expected to go to their various Wards and queue behind their choice aspirants.

“So, the tension created based on eagerness to monitor the distribution of materials was totally unnecessary, and this happened because they are uninformed,” Ikanya said.

In Edo the APC described the event across the state as “participatory democracy at play”.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Anselm Ojezua, said members of the party through the casting of their votes were allowed freedom and right to take decision.

Ojezua said the party did not adopt the popular consensus style because it would have brought about acrimony and crisis in the party, “but the method the party adopted showed the collective wishes of members.”

He said the constitution of the party was sacrosanct, hence the party in state had been able to manage its affairs without internal or external wranglings.

He said that members were obedient and adhered strictly to the rules of the party during the exercise.

Newsmen observed that the elections were free, fair and peaceful at the various wards visited in Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas of the state.

In Ondo, the newly-elected Ward 9 executives in Akure North Local Government Area commended the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Mr Kunle Olapade, the Ward Chairman, told newsmen at Oba-Ile area of Akure that the exercise was peaceful.

Similarly, the newly-elected Ward Woman Leader, Mrs Remi Adebowale, commended the party members for their commitment and loyalty to the party.

Adebowale also lauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Mr Saka Yusuf, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, said the party strictly followed the guidelines of INEC in the conduct of the congress.

Yusuf said there might be grievances from some people, but noted that the congress was welcomed by majority of party members.

In Lafia, a downpour delayed the take-off of the ward congresses.

The Chairman of the Makama Ward, Lafia, Malam Ahmed Ibrahim-Arari, assured that the exercise would commnce when the rains subsided.

“I assure you that there is no cause for alarm. Before you came, many delegates were here but had left because of the rain. Once the rain subsides, we will commence the congress,” Ibrahim-Arari said.