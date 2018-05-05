Leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 18 local government areas and three senatorial districts in Edo State yesterday elected new ward executives to pilot the affairs of the party at the 192 wards in the state.

The APC members adopted the consensus method through affirmation which started at about 10am in the morning to elect the ward chairmen, secretaries, treasurer and other party executives at that level across the state.

Members of the ruling party had travelled to their various wards, local government areas and constituencies since Thursday and Friday this week to mobilize their wards ahead of the exercise.

Newsmen who monitored the process in some of the wards noted that it was generally peaceful and the party leaders and members gathered at official party’s ward secretariats and designated centers to conduct the exercise.

At ward 2 in Oredo, the host local government area, in Benin the state capital, the incumbent APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, shunned the exercise which was conducted by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who were on ground to ensure the smooth and peaceful process of the congresses.

It was however gathered that Chief Oyegun was said to be busy and could not make it for the all important ward congresses in the state.

Mr. Osagie Edosomwan emerged the consensus chairman for ward 2, Lucky Abu (secretary), Dorcas Ehoghai (woman leader) and other elected ward executive members.

Edosomwan who confirmed Oyegun’s conspicuous absence at the ward congress described the exercise as “amazing and most peaceful ward congress I have ever seen in my life since I have been doing politics.”

“You can see everywhere we are celebrating and congratulating ourselves. It was our elder who conducted the congress and put the right people in place and everybody was happy. It was through consensus,” he said.

Also, in Owan West, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku said the exercise went on peacefully to the delight of everybody and it was democracy in display as each quarters in all the wards across the local government was given an equally opportunity to present candidates for the various positions.”

The former Chief of Staff to the immediate past Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, who participated in the process at ward 3 (Oredo council) said “We have long finished; the exercise went on peacefully and we adopted the consensus option, except in some areas where the process was contentious and they adopted full contest.”

At wards 1 and 2 in Akoko Edo council area of the state where Mr. Taiwo Akerele, the incumbent Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki participated, he said the exercise was peaceful and the people were “all happy” amid “convivial atmosphere” with INEC officials and APC officials in attendance.

According to Akerele, The exercise started as early as 9am with INEC officials and APC officials on ground to monitor the process. The participants queued behind the contestants and the officials counted. It is an internal party arrangement and the people are happy with full solidarity and convivial atmosphere, they are happy and losers embraced the winners.”

Other areas monitored include Ikpoba Okha, Egor, Ovia South West, Uhunmwonde, Orhiomwon, and Ovia North East local government areas, with peaceful process as leaders and members turned out enmasse to participate in the exercise.

Chairman of the party in the State, Barrister Anselm Ojezua said the process was smooth and “everywhere was peaceful across the state, there was no form of crisis. There is this thing we have always told our people about that is to reach consensus in a matter like this; it worked for us during the local government election and and it worked well for us this time around.

Ojezua pointed out that elections were conducted in areas where there were contentions and results made public to all party members.