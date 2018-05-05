Attempts by expelled members of All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Tiwei Orumimighe to scuttle the ward Congress of the party has been foiled by members of the party in the state.

Orunmighe working cahoots with some other disgruntled members of the party had secure an ex parts motion from the Sagbama High Court to reinstate him as Chairman.

Orunimighe had dragged the APC, the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court challenging his removal over alleged misconduct and anti-party activities.

Ruling on the motion exparte, the presiding judge of the High Court Sagbama Division, Justice E.G. Omukoro granted all the reliefs sought by Oruminighe.

Omukoro in his judgement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, said: “I am persuaded and inclined to grant the reliefs sought as they are preservative in nature and intended to protect the applicant’s lawfully and judicially recognised office from threats”

The court fixed May 10 for hearing of the motion on notice.

It was gathered that loyalists of Orunimighe made plans to stormed the party secretariat along Melford Okilo Express road forcing the Police to beef up security around the secretariat to prevent breakdown of law and order.

However leaders of the party namely former governor Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heinkein Lokpobiri and member representing Brass Constituency 1, the House of Assembly, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, have urged members of the party to go about the preparation for the ward congress as the exparte motion has nothing to do with the ward congress.

Sunny-Goli in an interview described the action of Orunmighe and some members ofvrge ruling Peoples Democratic Party as desperation taken too far.

He said Orunimighe and his sponsors would continue to fail in their plot to destabilize the party because party members would resist attempts to instigate crisis in the party.

According to him the APC in the state is a united family that would refused to be distracted by the antics of failed politicians

The Acting Party Chairman Mr. Joseph Fafi, who confirmed the reported expatre motion granted by the Court said “the State APC have not been served.”