Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has reaffirmed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption and any thing that will breach the unity of the nation.

He thumps up Buhari’s doggedness and commitment to end corruption and insecurity in the country following the issues he raised recently with President of United States of America, Donald Trump.

Lalong disclosed this yesterday during his 55th birthday celebration, organized by Staff of Plateau State Government House, held at the Governor’s resident Rayfiled, Jos, Plateau State.

“I consider President Muhammadu Buhari as a father who is willing to make Nigeria better, and I will continue to support him in the fight against corruption and anything that will breach security of lives and property in the country.

“Plateau State is a “Home of Peace and Tourism” and its will continue to remain so, we will not give chance to anybody or group of individuals that want to breach peace in the state, we have laboured in the last three years to restore peace and we are determined to sustain it.”

Lalong called on Nigerians to pray fervently for a peaceful general election in 2019 and said he can’t afford to disappoint Plateau people consider the manner in which his government came into power in 2015.

Plateau State Commissioner of Works, Mr. Pam Bot-Mang prayed for wisdom and sound health for the Governor and declared that there is no vacancy for the governorship position come 2019 in the state.

He said the humility Governor Lalong has exhibited while in government and equitable distribution of laudable projects across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state had endeared the governor to the people ahead of the 2019.