President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said his quest for second term was not borne out of personal gain.

Rather, he said his decision to seek re-election was as a result of a deep passion to serve Nigerians.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at the All Progressives Party’s Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina.

He said the driving force for seeking public office should be to serve the people, and see their lives improved, not for frivolity or personal ambition.

Buhari said the passion to serve and see real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join partisan politics in the first place.

This, he said, further inspired him to contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Buhari noted that his administration had already started the process of ensuring fairness, justice and equity, in spite of challenges, and would work hard to consolidate on the gains.

“I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth, I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people.

“After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives,’’ he said.

The President called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold.