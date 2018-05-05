The Gombe State Police Command said it had deployed enough police men to ensure hitch-free All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses in the state.

Mary Malum, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday that the measure would check any attempt at breaching the peace during the exercise.

She advised party officials and members to play the game according to the rules and refrain from taking the law into their hands.

“All measures have been put in place and currently, our men had been deployed to ensure a hitch free exercise.

“I am advising members of the public to be law-abiding and good citizens; the politicians should also play the game according to the rules so that there will be a hitch free exercise”, she said.

She further called on the delegates to understand that the exercise was not a ‘do or die’ affair.

Malum called on people in the state to always give useful information that would help in ensuring security of lives and property.