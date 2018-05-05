Heavy rains have marred the All Progressive Congress (APC) ward congress in Kogi State as delegates could not turn out to vote early enough.

When newsmen visited some polling units in Lokoja, the state capital, it was gathered that the ‘real election’ took place behind the scene and the Saturday outing was just mere formality.

Visiting polling units such as St Peter Primary School at Oworo Ward D, Bishop Crowther Primary School, Ward A, and Kabawa Primary School, Ward E between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., many people were seen still waiting for election materials.

It was also learnt that the real election had taken place elsewhere.

Speaking with newsmen during the exercise, the House of Assembly member representing Lokoja 11, Idris Ndakwo, said the state governor had instructed them to go on consensus in choosing the candidates, and that any where there were problems elections should be held, stressing that there must not be imposition of candidates.

It was gathered however that there was a parallel congress held in the 21 local government areas in the state between the Audu/Faleke group, led by Haddy Ametuo, the nationally recognised state party chairman, and that of the factional group led by Ibrahim Aboyi, said to be handpicked by State Governor Yahaya Bello.

These two rival groups have split the ruling party in the state, it was learnt.