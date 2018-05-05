Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Rivers State Givernor, Nyesom Wike, has urged politicians in the state to thread with caution.

In a statement on Friday, Governor Wike was quoted as saying: “Politics is not a do or die affair. All politicians must learn to play politics by established rules”.

Governor Wike said that the fracas that claimed innocent lives ahead of the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress underscores what Rivers people have continued to say about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to the Governor, over a platoon of soldiers and more than 200 SARS personnel have been handed over to one man who he declined to name. “If these operatives protect just one man, while other communities are left without protection. Even the notorious election rigger, SARS Commander, is operating without check because he has the support of the Police High Command,” Wike alleged.