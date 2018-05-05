The Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial district, Senator Magnus Abe, has reacted to the complains raised by some aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress in the state on the issue of non availability of nomination forms at the party secretariat ahead of today’s party congress.

Senator Abe who reacted during a press briefing yesterday decried that he was disappointed as things were done contrary to the guidelines laid out by the leaders of the party across the region on the congress which include, congresses in different wards, handling of materials, committees from Abuja to meet with stakeholders in the state to harmonise issues in the State among others.

The Senator expressed concern that some stakeholders in the party have been sidelined with information as regard the congress.

Senator Abe alleged that forms for the congress have been distributed to people illegally stressing that nobody has gotten any information from the committee in charge of the congress on how it would be conducted.