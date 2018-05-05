Ahead of next year’s general elections, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has introduced electronic voting to Nigeria in order to deepen democracy.

According to El-Rufai, his government has invested considerable sums in electronic voting because the APC believes that votes must count.

Saying that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s introduction of the card reader for the 2015 elections helped to promote electoral integrity in Nigeria, El-Rufai pointed out that Kaduna is now taking it a step further to bring full electronic voting.

Speaking on the council elections in the state, the governor explained that the APC is confident that the people will entrust the 23 local governments in the party that has given them life, adding, “As firm believers in democracy at the local level, we have invested considerable time in making our local governments fit for purpose”

El-Rufai, addressed supporters of the party at the flag-off of the APC’s campaign for the local government elections in the state at the Kaduna Township Stadium.

The occasion had in attendance Chief John Oyegun, national chairman of the APC, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, and senior officials of the Kaduna APC.

El-Rufai noted, that the APC government in Kaduna State has in three years worked hard to overcome the legacy of sorrow that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) left.

He told the gathering that 16 years of PDP rule left most public schools without furniture and other amenities, while insisting that the APC is making life better in Kaduna State.

According to him, the APC has 1293 projects at various stages of completion across the state.

He said: “This is being funded by unprecedented levels of capital spending in the state. In each of the two full budget years we have had, 2016 and 2017, this government has spent more than N60bn on schools, hospitals, roads and water projects.”

The governor, however, said the local government elections would present an opportunity for Kaduna State voters to permanently retire the politicians of deceit and selfishness who are blocking the progress of the state, and impeding service delivery to ordinary people.

Besides, it would be recalled that the offices of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission were recently gutted by fire, but government declared support for SIECOM’s determination to hold the election as scheduled.

On his part, APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, who handed flags to the party Chairmanship candidates, said he is proud to be present on the day electronic voting was introduced in Nigeria.