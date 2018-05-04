National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged members of the party to do all within their powers to save this democracy and rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prince Secondus who spoke at the inauguration of the party’s contact committee at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday said that what is happening in the country now calls for all hands to be on the deck.

He said that APC administration is so desperate and has chosen to deploy all anti democratic forces to intimidate, harass and cow opposition to submission.

According to a statement from his media office signed by, Ike Abonyi, Secondus drew the attention of the international community to the brazing human rights abuses going on in the country under the watch of the APC administration.

The PDP boss charged members of the Contact committee to reach out to all men and women of goodwill desirous to save our hard earned democracy for a more robust and all embracing struggle.

“It is now abundantly clear to all discerning minds that the conspiracy of 2014 to grab power by all means hatched and executed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, succeeded in foisting a most disastrous government on our country. The APC has turned out to be a colossal failure as the lies and propaganda that aided them into office has failed to sustain them in governance.

“They have not given up their treacherous habit of evil lies and propaganda but fortunately the vast majority of our people at home and around the world have all now seen through them. After more than three years in government it is futile to be blaming a previous government for their massive failures.

“We are all aware of the prevailing situation in our country today, a nation where human lives have been grossly devalued with daily reports of mindless bloodletting and yet there is supposed to be a responsible government whose primary duty is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Mass burials occur every day now in the country and it is amazing the blame is now being placed on the shoulders of late President Maummar Ghadaffi who passed on six years ago.

The Chairman of the 22 member committee that includes serving and former governors, former Ministers, former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, assured the party leadership that the committee will do everything to achieve the goals of the party in regaining power in 2019.