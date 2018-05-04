Barely 24 hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to elect its candidate for the July 14 governorship poll, the outgoing police commissioner, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, has advised that all the aspirants should reach consensus on delegates’ list before the election.

Chafe, who is from Zamfara State in Northwest geo political zone, is today retiring from the service after clocking the mandatory 60 years of age.

In his send-off press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti on Friday, Chafe said the police are ready to provide sufficient security for the APC delegates.

He said there was need for the primary to be rancour-free for Ekiti to be t peace, saying nobody will be allowed to threaten the relative peace .

Chafe advised that for the election to be crisis free, there was for the Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Tanko Almakkura-led Governorship panel to extract commitment from all the aspirants through agreement on the delegates’ list.

“I will only advise that His Excellency , Alhaji Al-makura should meet with all the aspirants before the primary and allow them to reach agreement on the list of delegates.

“This is the only thing I think can generate crisis after the conduct of the election. I know it will be difficult to agree on the list and later changed that the list was not genuine.

“But as regards security, our men will be on ground and we shall ensure adequate security for all leaders and delegates”, he assured.

The police boss also commissioned the new Police Hospital built within the premises of Okesa Police Station to offer healthcare services to policemen and other residents of the state.