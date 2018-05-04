Ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC) has finally received former Borno State Governor and its leader Sen Ali Modu Sheriff a week after he announced his return to the party after he left nearly four year ago.

Sheriff who was received by his political godson and once arch-rival, the state Governor Kashim Shettima, at a stakeholders meeting in Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday said he has forgiven all.

“I have forgiven everybody who has one way or the other wronged me. I bear no grudge against anybody,” said Sheriff, who was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011.

Many APC leaders attended the stakeholders meeting.

The party holds its state congress on Saturday.