The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says only N100m was spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.
The INEC chairman said this while responding to a question posed by this reporter at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.
Yakubu said the figure was nowhere near the N100bn being bandied by the Peoples Democratic Party.
He said a recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi-West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments.
The INEC boss said ad hoc staff were deployed in all the polling units.
