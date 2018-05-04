A senatorial aspirant of the platform of All Progressive Congress in Delta south, Air Vice Marshal Terry Tsola Okorodudu (retd), has advised the leadership of the party in the state to work together to avert every plan to manipulate the party’s ward congresses slated for Saturday by some cabals,

Okorodudu, in an interview with newsmen in Warri yesterday stated that “no anti progressive cabals will be allowed to hijack the party in the state.

He urged members of the party to get ready to resist and reject such forces while appealing to the party’s leadership to address issues that are capable of causing violence which will discredit the whole democratic process.

“The party must create an enabling environment for members to elect people that will manage the affairs of their party so that the party can move forward.

“I believe that this concern will be adequately addressed so that we can move forward as one party,” he said.